The Supreme Court in the Netherlands has ruled that the former Chief of Staff, National Unity leader Benny Gantz, and the former Commander of the Air Force and Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Amir Eshel, are immune from prosecution in the country for war crimes against Israel.

This comes after Ismail Ziada, a Dutch-Palestinian citizen, who lost six members of his family in an airstrike during the operation, filed a civil lawsuit against them in September 2019.

The court effectively upheld earlier rulings by lower courts, according to which Gantz and Eshel are protected from civil proceedings because they have functional immunity.



Gantz responded, "The State of Israel is the strongest country in the Middle East, and it is also a country that preserves morality and the purity of weapons - and we are proud of that. I would like to thank the people of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who led the move that led to the dismissal of the lawsuit against me and the former commander of the Air Force, Major General (resp. ) Amir Eshel in the Netherlands, for an operational action taken during the operation."