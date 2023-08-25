A group of students surround a younger boy and force him to kneel and kiss their feet. Panicking and crying, the child is kicked in the head and mocked, before being left on the ground. There is little doubt about the cultural identity of the attackers. Nor that of the victim. Nor about the fact that if the former had been white and the latter an immigrant, we would now see the video everywhere. Instead the video is nowhere except in the Dutch and Belgian press.

We are in Zelzate, Flanders, where 90 percent of population growth is due to immigration. Write down this name: Zelzate. Not meaning much, other than being a stage in the Tour of Flanders. But this is where multiculturalism ends.

The Flemish municipality in Belgium is controlled by a left-wing coalition. Communist mayor Brent Meuleman is on vacation in Spain. Imagine the scene: he is sitting on the terrace enjoying a croissant and coffee with his wife, when the mayor who replaced him phones saying that the young migrants of Zelzate are lynching a white boy in the sports hall, that social networks are overflowing with indignation and Elon Musk is also talking about it.

But wait - apart from the right-wing nationalist Vlaams Belang, no one feels called upon to express disgust, much less say anything about the culprits. Perhaps the little white boy belongs to the privileged category of "whites" who have to experience what oppression is?

And didn't Sabrine Ingabire, a black activist on the Flemish Youth Council, say about De Morgen that "all whites are racist"?

Appeals for calm are followed on national TV. "Calm down, white man."

Migratory-Islamic suprematism is downgraded in favor of the sociologist blabla which invariably sees these violent acts as the result of racism. The fault lies only with Western society. Thus the perpetrators are victims, and conversely, the white child is an oppressor: this is the great woke trick that supplies ammunition to immigrant resentment.

Isn't it true that New York public schools encourage parents to become "white traitors" and "white abolitionists," and that the final stage is to work to dismantle whiteness and to not allow whiteness to "reassert itself" in society? That is, after kneeling, kiss his feet as well.

And think of the effort spent attacking Herman De Croo, a member of the Flemish Liberal and Democrat party (Open Vld) and father of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who in a moment of frankness said: "In two generations the mayor of Antwerp ( most important city of Flanders) will be Turkish, Moroccan or black, and also that of Brussels”. And again: “Today 70 percent of children under five in Antwerp are not Belgian. In 13 years, when they will be able to vote, 70% of Antwerp's voters will not be Belgians. I put my hand in the fire: within two generations the mayor of Antwerp will be Turkish, Moroccan or black”.

Same future in Brussels: “A third of the members of the socialist lists are currently employed by immigrants. The day the Turks and Moroccans finally learn to get along, half of Brussels' 19 mayors will be either Turkish or Moroccan."

It does not take long to discover that Belgium is ranked at the top of the list of countries where Jews are worst off in Europe (Italy is the one where life is better, despite certain anti-fascist rhetoric, together with Orbán's Hungary). "42 percent of Jews in Belgium are thinking of emigrating," reveals a survey by La Libre.

Jews remember when in history they were forced to kiss the feet of their oppressors. Why stay? And when in the Flemish schools of Brussels 60 per cent of the pupils are Muslim?

Poor media, it must not be easy to censor all these "different facts".

On Thursday 11 May, in Ghent, twenty kilometers from Zelzate, the hometown of soccer champion Kevin De Bruyne, an "awareness campaign against homophobia" is underway at school, when a hundred Muslim students enter, spit on the LGBT flags, throw bottles and shout "Allahu Akbar". Two municipal employees end up in hospital. And to think that the city of Ghent had also suppressed the wording of "autochthonous" to be more inclusive of minorities, increasingly stronger demographically.

The judges, heirs of the sociologists of guilt, thus seized the members of a right-wing Flemish organization and sentenced them to six months in prison. Had they beaten migrants? No, they had displayed the "Stop Islamization" banner. A court ruled that it was "incitement to hatred." "With these placards, the accused aim to convince the public that in the future Islam will dominate Flanders", reads the sentence. What a shame!

The newspaper LeVif asks: "Stop Islamisation, is ithat a crime?".

Six months in prison, not bad huh?

Giulio Meottiis an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author of 20 books, including "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter. His writing has appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone Institute and Die Weltwoche. He is also a Middle East Forum Writing Fellow.