Three police officers were lightly injured Friday afternoon after rioters hurled rocks at them in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Arab rioters, acting near the Lions Gate near one of the entrances to the Temple Mount, hurled rocks at the forces.

Police said that one of the officers fired a warning shot into the air when he felt he was in danger.

According to the police, the officers were violently attacked by a number of rioters while examining a suspicious individual, and the rioters also hurled rocks at them. The officer who fired into the air was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

"Additional police forces were called to the scene in order to maintain order, and are searching the area for the suspects," the police said.