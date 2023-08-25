Eighteen-year-old Moshe Benedict has been named as the young man killed Thursday night after a bus hit him on Route 1 near the Hemed Interchange.

Moshe is the son of Rabbi Yissachar Dov of Jerusalem.

The funeral will take place on Friday, at Mount Menuchot.

Initial investigations show that Moshe disembarked from the bus, took his belongings, and for a reason which is not yet clear, was hit by the bus. Police officers called to the scene cordoned off the scene of the accident, and the bus driver was detained for questioning.

Magen David Adom paramedics Yaakov Barnet and Yishai Citron said, "The pedestrian was lying on the road unconscious and suffering serious injuries to his body after being hit by a bus. We conducted medical examinations; he had no heartbeat and was not breathing, and we were forced to declare his death at the scene."