Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to comments about him by fashion model Bella Hadid.

"To the Israel-hater Bella Hadid, good morning," he said.

"I saw yesterday that you took a segment of mine from an interview, and distributed it to the whole world in order to make me out to be racist and uneducated.

"I invite you to Kiryat Arba, to see how we live here, how every day Jews who have done nothing wrong to anyone in their lives are murdered here, what threats my wife and children receive every day from terrorists who live nearby."

He continued, "So yes, the right of me and my fellow Jews to travel and return home safely on the roads of Judea and Samaria outweighs the rights of terrorists who throw stones at us and kill us."

"I neither apologize nor recant [my statements], and I'll say them another 1,000 times too."