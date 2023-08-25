Mourners carry the coffins of two of the five men who were murdered in Nazareth

Approximately 100 rabbis, rebbetzins (women leaders), and educators from the Religious Zionist community have called to protect the sanctity of life, for the government to act and protect Arab Israelis by taking steps to prevent bloodshed and violence in the Arab community.

In a letter sent to the government, the group wrote, "We, the rabbis of Israel, the teachers of Torah, and the educators, call on the Israeli government, in the name of Torah and Jewish law, to do everything in its power and much more than is being done now, to eliminate crime in the Arab sector."

"The Israeli government has an obligation to enforce the prohibition of 'do not kill,' which is one of the Seven Noahide Laws, in all sectors of Israeli society. The reality of the anarchy in security, as we see today, is horrific from all perspectives, and it is untenable in every sector and in every part of the residents of Israel, and it does not matter who those directly responsible for the murder are.

"The Master of the World cannot rest His Presence in the Land when the blood of people, who were made in the image of G-d, is being poured in our holy land and no one does anything about it."

Among the signatories to the letter are Rabbi Rafi Ostroff, Rabbi Shlomo Dov Rosen, Rabbi Amnon Bazak, Rabbi Avraham Stav, Rabbi Dr. Ido Pachter, Rabbi Elkana Cherlow, Rabbi Ehad Taharlev, Rabbi Dr. Yakov Nagen, Rabbi Yehuda Gilad, Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, Rebbetzin Deborah Evron, Rebbetzin Dr. Tamar Meir, Rebbetzin Dr. Yaffa Giser, Rebbetzin Dr. Chana Fridman, Rebbetzin Shira Marily Mirvis, and Rebbetzin Hadassah Froman.