We had a nice and refreshing conversation with Eli Marcus, a rising star in the music world with a sweet face and a very soothing voice.

Eli is the youngest of ten children. His two older brothers are the famous "8th day" band, his first cousin is singer Benny Friedman, and of course his uncle is mega-star Avraham Fried.

It's wonderful to hear about his musical background and the close-knit, talented Friedman family. We actually joked about so many talents all in one family and being so supportive of each other.

The inspiration behind his newly-released single "Dugma" is heartwarming, drawing from the Rebbe's letter to young girls on their bat mizvah.

Best of luck to Eli Marcus on your music career!