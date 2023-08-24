ההפגנה בבני ברק איתמר כרמון, חדשות כל העולם

Hundreds of left-wing women activists marched in protest in the largely haredi city of Bnei Brak this evening (Thursday) against what they called the "erasure of women" due to haredi pressure and influence.

The police have secured the demonstration and no incidents have occurred so far.

This morning, a group of well known rabbis in Bnei Brak issued a joint call to their followers not to go to the locations of the demonstration, where confrontations could occur.

In their letter, the rabbis stated that the purpose of the demonstration was to oppose "the Torah and commandment-observant public, and against the preservation of modesty and holiness."

"We address this to the entire community, we should not be dragged into a confrontation with them at all. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us not to approach their places of gathering, not to respond to them positively or negatively, and not to be drawn to go near them, and certainly not to argue with them and, God forbid, cause the name of Heaven to be profaned," the rabbis warned.

The rabbis added: "It is the duty of all of us to protect our ears from hearing speech that harms the soul and requires us to rend our garments [in sorrow]. It is the duty of all of us to keep our eyes from looking at sights which display a lack of modesty, etc. Our prayer to the Creator of the world: May Your Name be sanctified over Israel, Your people, and may You alone reign on Mount Zion, the abode of Your glory, speedily in our days."

Last night, the police announced that they would block part of the main road in Bnei Brak to accommodate the protestors.