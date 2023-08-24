Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his country's achievement of successfully landing a spacecraft at the south pole of the moon.

"Congratulations. You have reached a historic achievement for India and the entire world. Congratulations, from the bottom of my heart and from all the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu told Modi.

The Indian Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the citizens of Israel ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and invited Netanyahu to visit his country.

"The two agreed that they will promote cooperation on technological issues and first and foremost on artificial intelligence," Netanyahu's office said.