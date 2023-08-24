A woman in her 20s was seriously injured when she was struck by a police vehicle on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem this evening (Thursday).

Magen David Adom personnel evacuated the woman to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center while she was unconscious and suffering from a serious head injury.

Senior MDA medic Yishai Levy said: "I was near the scene of the accident when it happened. I ran to the scene and at the same time called MDA's 101 hotline, in order to send an intensive care vehicle to the scene. I performed medical tests on the young woman, she was unconscious with a head injury."

"We gave her medical treatment that included giving her medication. We put her in a treatment van and evacuated her to the hospital while continuing medical treatment while her condition was serious," he concluded.