The Simon Wiesenthal Centre’s Director for International Relations, Dr. Shimon Samuels, has repeatedly alerted national and local authorities on the threats posed by Dieudonné M’Bala M’Bala, who the Simon Wiesenthal Center considers a "pseudo-comedian turned arch-antisemitic polemist." He is mostly known for his “quenelle” (an upside-down Hitler salute), his neo-Nazi associates, and his complicity with the Iran regime.

This week, several Mayors of French towns - including Toulouse, Lyon, and Grenoble - have stepped up to ban Dieudonné’s summer tour shows, considered as unwelcome “provocations” and “potential incitement to Jew-hatred.”

Samuels thanked the Mayors of these municipalities for following the organization's request. In these cities, Islamists have been active and even deadly, as in the case of Toulouse.

The latter has not only seen the horrific murder by a Jihadi lone-wolf of Jewish infants and a teacher, at the Otzar Hatorah school, but is also the base for the Collectif Palestine Vaincra (CPV – ‘Association Palestine Will Vanquish’), which has ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a terrorist group combining Arab nationalism with Marxist-Leninist ideology.

The Wiesenthal Center stated: "The CPV is known for misappropriating public transport advertisement boards to display antisemitic posters, campaigning for BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions targeting Israel) and organizing conferences glorifying terrorists. It remains the object of a “dissolution decree”, on the grounds that it “calls for hatred, violence and discrimination... supports and legitimizes terrorism and a virulent antisemitic and anti-Zionist rhetoric.”"

“We hope that this will be the occasion to expand the list of French cities that adopt the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance) Definition of Antisemitism,” concluded Samuels.