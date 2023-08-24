כוחות מד"א בזירת המפולת מד"א

A five-year-old boy was killed, and a four-year-old girl moderately injured on Thursday in a rockslide at the David Stream trail in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve near the Dead Sea.

In addition, three adults and a 12-year-old girl were lightly injured. Efforts continue to rescue trapped hikers.

MDA and Air Force rescue helicopters were sent to the scene to assist with the rescue and evacuation efforts. According to the reports, five people were rescued conscious, and 10 people are still trapped under the rocks. Additional MDA, police, and rescue teams were sent to the scene.

The Nature and Parks Authority stated that the David Steam trail is closed, and hikers are being evacuated from the premises. The Arugot Stream reserve and the ancient synagogue remain open.