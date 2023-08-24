מחאת "אחים לנשק" מול בית השר סמוטריץ' בקדומים צילום: גל תמיר

Members of the "Brothers in Arms" (Achim Laneshek) anti-government post-army group which has called for mass refusal of reservists to report for IDF duty, protested outside the home of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in Kedumim, Samaria, blowing bycicle horns and lighting torches, and displaying a mock-up verson of the Ten Commandments listing five commandments, two of which are not in the biblical verses but that the protesters chose to include: Thou shalt not murder, nor steal, lie, covet or incite.

According to the protesters, they came "to protest the fact that security in Israel and in Judea and Samaria is at an all-time low and to remind the minister of the five commandments and the heritage that he left behind for a Kahanist racist agenda of Jewish supremacy."

The protesters blocked the road leading from the minister's home for about half an hour until removed by police, but no arrests were made.