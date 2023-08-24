A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a bid by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from arresting him if he fails to turn himself in by the Friday noon deadline, CNN reported.

US District Judge Steve Jones declined the emergency request by Meadows, who argued he should be allowed to avoid processing in the election subversion case ahead of a hearing scheduled Monday in his effort to move the charges against him to federal court.

Jones wrote that “the clear statutory language for removing a criminal prosecution, does not support an injunction or temporary stay prohibiting District Attorney Willis’s enforcement or execution of the arrest warrant against Meadows.”

Jones earlier rejected a similar effort by former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Willis rejected Meadows’ request to delay his arrest, arguing she gave defendants two weeks to surrender.

“Your client is no different than any other criminal defendant in this jurisdiction,” she said, adding, “The two weeks was a tremendous courtesy.”

The broader efforts by Meadows and Clark to move their cases to federal court will continue.

Willis indicted former US President Donald Trump, Meadows and 17 alleged co-conspirators last week, alleging they participated in a criminal enterprise to keep Trump in office after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. She gave all the defendants until August 25 to surrender.

Earlier on Wednesday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani turned himself in at the Fulton County jail.

Trump on Monday agreed to pay a $200,000 bond in the Georgia case. He later confirmed on his Truth Social platform that he plans to turn himself in on Thursday.