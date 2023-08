זירת החיסול תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A 52-year-old resident of Nahariya was shot dead in Kiryat Bialik, to the north on Haifa, on Wednesday evening.

A motorcyclist arrived at the scene, fired several shots at the victim’s car and critically wounded him.

The man was taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and was pronounced dead by doctors a short time later.

Rambam Hospital said, "After fighting for the life of the shooting victim earlier this evening from Kiryat Bialik, Rambam doctors had to pronounced him dead in the trauma center."