The ministerial committee which was formed to address the fight against crime in the Arab sector decided this evening (Wednesday) that the Shin Bet will assist the police in the fight against crime in Arab society.

The committee, chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that the Shin Bet will assist the police in everything related to the upcoming municipal elections within the framework of its mandate and duties under the law.

The decision was made after a discussion that lasted about three hours in the Prime Minister's Office with the participation of Netanyahu, Police Commissioner Ya'akov 'Kobi' Shabtai, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, National Security Minister Itamar BenGvir and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Arutz Sheva reported earlier that Ben-Gvir would demand during the debate that the Arab cities be mapped in order to monitor the election process for municipalities and to ensure that criminal elements do not try to harm the candidates.

In addition, it was reported that the minister will demand that the Shin Bet be involved in the fight against crime in the Arab sector, as he claims that in the long term, there are plans to eradicate crime, but in the short term the Shin Bet's assistance is needed.