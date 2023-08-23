The IDF today (Wednesday) announced its intentions to demolish the homes of one of the terrorists who murdered four Israelis in a shooting attack at a gas station and restaurant near Eli, and of one of the terrorists who murdered Lucy Dee and her two teenage daughters Rina and Maia.

Rabbi Leo Dee, the husband of Lucy and father of Rina and Maia, reacted to the announcement and told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva: "My kids and I are grateful for the brave actions of the IDF in Nablus. However the Palestinian Authority, that will fund the terrorist's family to rebuild, is the true enemy of our people and we must cease to give it legitimacy. The PA is the main perpetrator of atrocities against Israelis and is actively training and funding the next generation of terrorists. This must stop."

Lucy Dee and her daughters were murdered when terrorists opened fire on their vehicle while the Dees were on their way to visit family for the Passover holiday in April.

In June, terrorists opened fire at a gas station near Eli, killing four civilians, including two minors.