A recent collaboration between the U.S. Navy, the Orthodox Union (OU), and the Aleph Institute means that kosher food on Navy vessels is about to become more accessible, the OU announced today (Wednesday).

Kosher food on navy ships has been available before, but there are complex logistics involved, including limited storage space and resupply opportunities, making access sometimes difficult. The Aleph Institute began an assessment in 2019 and recently recruited the OU to help.

OU Kosher managing director of community relations Rabbi Eli Eleff and OU Kosher rabbinic coordinator Rabbi Daniel Sharratt examined Navy ships and spoke with kosher-keeping Sailors to compile feedback and create a comprehensive report that will be distributed to Naval supply officers, chaplains, and Jewish sailors. It provides guidelines for requisitioning kosher supplies and how to obtain kosher meals on different classes of vessels.