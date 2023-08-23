מעצר החשודים דוברות המשטרה

The central unit of the Central District Police thwarted an attempted murder by an assassination team shortly before it carried out its plan. During the arrest, a loaded Kalashnikov rifle and a handgun were seized.

Following undercover surveillance and a pursuit near Lod, three Lod residents were stopped in a car that had no license plates. The three were allegedly on their way to carry out an assassination as part of a violent conflict between Arab crime families.

Central District commander Avi Biton praised the central unit for its determined, professional, and bold operation, which managed to thwart another murder in the Arab sector.

The police intend to bring the suspects to a hearing in court, requesting to extend their detention as needed.