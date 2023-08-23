National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will pose a proposal to propose a decision in the next cabinet meeting to involve the Shin Bet in the war on violent crime in the Arab sector.

In the proposal, Ben-Gvir demands that the Prime Minister and the cabinet involve the Shin Bet in assisting the police in the struggle against nationalistic crime and criminal organizations through a dedicated department in the Shin Bet and by using technological means.

"Unfortunately, the police's efforts to contend with the drastic spike in murders in the Arab sector are not successful, both due to the shortage in officers, a shortage will be solved in the long term, in light of the addition of new positions and rise in salaries, and due to the lack of technological means to enable the prevention prior to the crime," the proposal explains.

"The Israel Police's position also notes this, according to it, 'The reality that the police faces is unprecedented and justifies the consideration of means that were not used in the past in the war against severe crime, and particularly murder," Ben-Gvir added.

"The Shin Bet's use of technological means, for a short period and subject to the establishment of an oversight system to ensure personal rights and the Shin Bet's authority as established by the law, would aid the police in coping with the extreme criminal threats which in practice harm the state of Israel's security and have governance consequences."

Violent crime in the Arab sector has been on the rise and has reached record highs in the past year. 162 Arab citizens of Israel have been killed due to criminal violence so far this year, about three times the death toll over the same period in 2022.

On Tuesday, four people, including a former Border Police officer and a candidate for mayor in the community's upcoming municipal elections, were shot dead in the Israeli Arab town of Abu Snan in the Galilee.