Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) on Wednesday afternoon spoke about the violence in the Arab sector, and how it can be managed.

Speaking in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Rabbi Eliyahu said, "When a three-year-old takes a weapon at a wedding and shoots, and no one does anything to him and his parents are proud of him - then that is a culture which invites violence onto itself."

"This worries all of us, and it should worry the Arab sector, which allows this violence to flourish, more than anyone else. The way [to handle it] is not forgiveness but to deal with it and uproot these cultural illnesses from their roots."

Defending his party leader, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Rabbi Eliyahu said, "The reins are not in our hands - the instruction of the Attorney General and the legal experts tie our hands." Calling the violence in the Arab sector a "disaster," he noted that there is a great need to create "unconventional and disproportionate" deterrence and punishment.

Regarding the security tensions, he said, "In Judea and Samaria the issue is one of lengthy processes. It will take years to get out of the pit we've gotten into. We gave them weapons and said that this is a dove with an olive branch."

Turning to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud), he called "to act with ten times the amount of governance, so that we will not reach a situation in which someone thinks that he or his family may benefit from a terror attack."

"A terrorist coming to attack must know that he will not come back, and that his family will not continue living in this Garden of Eden which is called the State of Israel," he said.