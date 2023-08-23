Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday fumed during a Cabinet meeting over recent leaks from other meetings, criticizing the participating ministers.

According to a Kan Reshet Bet report, Netanyahu told Cabinet members, "Lately there have been a lot of leaks, even from the Cabinet. This can't happen anymore."

During the Cabinet meeting, which was held earlier than planned due to the Monday terror attack in which Batsheva Nigri was killed, security sources presented information on the Palestinian Authority's operations in the cities under its control, as well as information on the dozens of arrests made over the past weeks.

A security source noted that Iran is investing a lot of money in encouraging terrorism in Judea and Samaria, and the defense echelon is very concerned about the situation, and is doing everything it can to resolve the issues.

During the meeting, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) addressed the demand of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) to adopt strict measures such as the imposition of closures on Palestinian Authority towns and cities.

"There is a danger of friction and we need to pay attention to it. Once it was a few dozen and today it is already hundreds. One event leads to another," Gallant said.

Ben-Gvir responded that he felt "we're living in a fantasy movie. People were murdered, a mother in front of her daughter, a few days ago a father and his son [were also murdered] and you keep talking about the danger of friction, the danger of nationalist crime. Have we gone crazy? I'm starting to think we're in Switzerland - that's our biggest problem."

"The discussion here is about terrorism. We need to come up with operative measures, what are we doing against terrorism and not deal with nonsense," Ben-Gvir said.