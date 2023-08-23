Meta’s new social media platform, Threads, will soon be able to use it without an app, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Threads post that a web version of the app will be rolling out over the next few days, allowing the platform to better compete with Twitter, which is now called X.

Meta spokesperson Christine Pai said in a statement quoted by AP that the new logged-in web experience will let users post, view their feeds and interact with other posts from their desktops.

The team is also working to “bring this experience to parity with mobile and will be adding more functionality to the web experience in the coming weeks”, added Pai.

Threads was first launched in early July and has amassed a massive initial user base.

Twitter, which sees Threads as a threat, has threatened legal action against Meta, accused it of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.