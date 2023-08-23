IDF troops overnight Tuesday raided the homes of the two terrorists who murdered Batsheva Nigri in the attack near Hebron earlier this week and mapped the homes, in preparation for their expected demolition.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that during the operation, suspects threw rocks, shot fireworks and threw firebombs at the soldiers. There were no casualties among the Israeli forces.

The two terrorists were arrested the night after the attack following joint intelligence and operational activity led by the IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Israel Border Police.

During their initial questioning, the two linked themselves to carrying out the attack. Following their apprehension, the weapon that was allegedly used to carry out the attack was turned in and confiscated.

The suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet for further questioning. According to the reports, their father was also arrested along with them.

The Border Police on Tuesday evening published special footage of the operation that resulted in the capture of the two terrorists.

