Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was dismissive of his GOP presidential rivals on Tuesday, claiming that the only candidates that matter in the race as of now are himself and former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think that there’s a relevant race from any two candidates other than Trump and myself,” Ramaswamy told ABC in an interview on Tuesday.

“When it comes to the next president of the United States, I think we absolutely need an outsider … one preferably from a different generation,” the entrepreneur added in discussing the fact that he is the only major candidate in the race without any political experience.

“I’m the one person in this race, I think, who is not just leading us from something — I’m leading us to start running to something to an actual vision of what it means to be an American with an actual agenda, not just against the failed Biden agenda. That’s boring,” added Ramaswamy.

While Ramaswamy has shot up in polls in recent months, he still lags behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

A Fox News survey published last week found that 11% of respondents support Ramaswamy, compared to 16% for DeSantis. However, both are far behind Trump, who won 53% of support in that poll.

Ramaswamy will take part, alongside DeSantis and six other candidates, at the race’s first debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Trump confirmed on Sunday he will not participate in the first Republican primary debate, noting that “the public knows who I am”.

Trump’s announcement came two days after sources told The New York Times that the former President plans to skip the debate and instead sit for an online interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, though Trump’s statement did not confirm that he is indeed planning an interview with Carlson.