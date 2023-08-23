Lebanon's Ministry of National Defense announced on Tuesday it confiscated Israeli goods found unexpectedly in commercial centers in the country, Ynet reported.

Among these goods were kitchen towels from Golf & Co. and PROMAX sealing tape, according to the report.

The ministry said in a statement that it was informed of the "presence of goods produced by companies affiliated with the Israeli enemy."

Upon receiving this information, representatives from the ministry and the Lebanese government visited the reported businesses and several warehouses throughout Lebanon. During their search, the goods discovered and subsequently confiscated.

Lebanese authorities are now seeking to understand how Israeli goods reached the shelves in their country. "Persons of interest were summoned for an investigation to determine the source of the goods," the statement said. "The matter is being examined legally."

Israel and Lebanon do not have any official diplomatic relations, and Lebanon often arrests suspected collaborators with Israel.

In October of 2018, Lebanese security forces arrested three Lebanese men suspected of collaborating with Israel.

According to the report, the three admitted that they had been in contact with Israeli officers and agents.

In 2017, Lebanon’s security services claimed they had arrested a spy ring comprised of five people who allegedly “spied for Israeli embassies abroad”.

In 2015, Lebanese authorities announced they had arrested two Lebanese nationals and a Syrian on allegations of spying for Israel.

Several weeks later, Lebanese media reported that soldiers had detonated a "listening device" allegedly planted by Israel in the southern Marjayoun region, close to the border with the Jewish state.

In 2019, Lebanon boycotted a US-led summit in Warsaw on Middle East-related issues due to the presence of Israel.