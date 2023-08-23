Former US President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Georgia to block state authorities from arresting him if he fails to surrender by August 25 in the case in which he is charged of conspiring boss to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, Bloomberg reported.

Meadows’ lawyer argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be barred from having Meadows arrested while he fights to have the state case moved to federal court and dismissed.

Meadows argues his surrender should be put off until after an August 28 hearing on his request to transfer the case to federal court. He argues he is protected from state prosecution under the US Constitution because he was an employee of the federal government during the alleged misconduct.

Willis refused to grant Meadows an extension, telling his lawyer in an email Tuesday that Meadows is “no different than any other criminal defendant in this jurisdiction” and that the two-week window provided for surrender was a “tremendous courtesy,” according to a filing in Atlanta.

Willis indicted Trump, Meadows and 17 alleged co-conspirators last week, alleging they participated in a criminal enterprise to keep Trump in office after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. She gave all the defendants until August 25 to surrender.

Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who is charged in the case, has also asked to have his case moved to federal court and on Monday night sought a court order barring his arrest, according to Bloomberg.

Trump on Monday agreed to pay a $200,000 bond in the Georgia case. He later confirmed on his Truth Social platform that he plans to turn himself in on Thursday.