The Canadian Embassy in Israel on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the recent terrorist attacks against Israelis.

“Canada is concerned by the increasing number of terrorist attacks committed against civilians in Israel and the West Bank in recent weeks. We condemn these horrific acts and extend our condolences to the victims and their loved ones,” it wrote in a tweet.

The statement comes a day after Batsheva Nigri was murdered in a shooting attack near Hebron. The two terrorists who carried out the attack were arrested by security forces overnight Monday.

On Saturday, Aviad Nir and his father, Shai Silas Nigreker, were murdered in a shooting attack in Huwara.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) welcomed the statement from the Canadian Embassay.

"A welcome condemnation of the murder of innocent Israeli civilians by Palestinian terrorists. In addition to condemning the acts, Canada should also condemn the perpetrators and hold the Palestinian Authority accountable for incentivizing terror,” it tweeted.