Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met today (Tuesday) with U.S. Chief of the Joint Staffs, General Mark A. Milley.

Minister Gallant hosted General Milley at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, together with the IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. Gallant addressed the General ahead of his retirement and expressed his deep appreciation for the General's personal contribution to the State of Israel and to U.S.-Israel ties over the past four years.

Minister Gallant said: "General Mark A. Milley is one of the most significant, true friends of the State of Israel, as well as a partner in our common mission to achieve stability and security. I have personally thanked the General, for his contribution to the security of the State of Israel."

"The State of Israel recognizes and appreciates General Milley's cooperation within the framework of joint efforts in facing the Iranian threat, in both overt and covert activities, which shaped our region."