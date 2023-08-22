Axios diplomatic correspondent Barak Ravid writes on X, formerly Twitter, that White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says that there is no imminent announcement expected regarding a U.S.-Saudi-Israeli agreement.

"There is still a ways to go, but peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be a big deal", he said

Sullivan added: "Regarding Iran, we believe things are proceeding according to the understanding that we’ve reached with Iran. I don’t have an exact timetable for you."

"We believe that understanding remains on track, and we look forward to the day when those five Americans are safely home with their families."

Regarding the war in Ukraine, he added: "The US does not assess that the conflict in Ukraine is a at stalemate."