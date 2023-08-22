As part of his official visit to Israel, the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, arrived for a visit and prayer at the Western Wall.

He was welcomed by the rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, who explained to him the significance of the holy site for the Jewish people and the nation's yearnings for it throughout the generations.

During his visit to the Wall, Mayor Adams stated, "We will continue to fight against antisemitism worldwide. New York City has one of the largest Jewish populations outside of Israel. As the mayor of New York City, I want to send a clear message from here, the home of the Jewish people, and to strengthen our resolve to combat antisemitism. After touring the Old City among the different religions, the understanding is reinforced that we must find a way to live together side by side."

Following this, Mayor Adams signed the guestbook: "This wall of prayer is a symbol of hope. As we gather for our wishes, let us have a universal understanding, we cannot reach our goals unless we reach them together."