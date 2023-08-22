An Israeli man who passed this afternoon (Tuesday) near the village of Al-Funduq was attacked by a group of Arab stone-throwers and lightly injured.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was evacuated by Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah.

Five months ago, following the murder of Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in Huwara, IDF Central Command Commander Gen. Yehuda Fuchs ordered the immediate paving of a bypass road that would allow Israelis driving through Samaria to avoid Arab villages where Jews have been attacked.

A temporary bypass road will be completed in the coming months. The Finance and Transportation Ministries are working to pave a permanent bypass road adjacent to the temporary one.