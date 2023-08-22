Former United States President Donald Trump will arrive this Thursday at the Fulton County Jail in the state of Georgia, where he will turn himself in and be released on $200,000 bail, as part of the case against him in the 2020 election interference case.

Tonight (Tuesday), Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History. In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

The arrest will take place hours after the first debate of the Republican Party candidates for the presidential elections, but Trump, who leads the other candidates by a large margin, announced that he will not come to the debate.

The Fulton County Jail has been notorious for many years and last year an inmate's body was found infested by insects when, according to the findings of the investigation, he was in a state of dehydration.

A lawyer in the Northern District of Georgia attacked the behavior of the prison guards after the incident and said: "The recent allegations of filthy living conditions with an abundance of insects, violence that caused death and injuries, along with guards using excessive force are cause for serious concern and warrant a thorough investigation."

According to a 2022 health official's report, 100 percent of inmates suffer from a lice infestation that plagues the prison. In addition, 90 percent of inmates are in a state of "close to malnutrition."

Trump himself is expected to remain in custody for a few hours until he is released on bail. Other prisoners who are brought to the place for detention, wait on average several weeks until they can be released on bail.

For example, a man named Chris Smith, 34 years old, died in prison after waiting 4 years for his trial to begin. In recent years, several citizens have been found dead in prison after they could not afford to pay the bail that the court required them to provide.

In 2022, 15 inmates died in the prison, and this year - 7, with the latest case being last Thursday when a 66-year-old man died after he could not afford to pay $5,000 bail when he was arrested on charges of theft.

Along with the arrest that is expected to grab the press headlines on Thursday, the first election showdown of the Republican Party candidates will be broadcast on Fox News without former President Trump.

The decision not to participate in the debate is considered unusual in the US, but Trump claims that since he is leading the primary polls by a large margin, he sees no point in coming to a debate.

In addition, the former president intends to record an interview with the ousted Fox News anchor, Tucker Carlson, which will be published on the Internet at the time of the debate.

Nine candidates were invited to the debate, including Trump who announced that he would not come to the debate. The other eight, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former US Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, former Arkansas Governor Isa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are expected to participate.

Several other candidates, whose polls are just a few fractions of a percent, were not invited to the debate, with some of them condemning the decision not to invite them.