Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) on Tuesday morning instructed the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major-General Ghassan Alian to prevent family members of the Mount Hebron terrorists from entering pre-1967 Israel.

In the Monday shooting attack, kindergarten teacher and mother of three Batsheva Nigri was murdered in front of her six-year-old daughter, and Aryeh Gotlieb was severely injured.

In the order, Gallant instructed that Alian revoke the entry permits of the family members of the terrorists.

Arabs living in areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority require permits in order to enter pre-1967 Israel.

"The defense system is using all means available to it to foil terror in Judea and Samaria. Under my instruction, since the start of the year, thousands of Palestinians whose relatives carried out and guided acts of terror against the security forces and civilians have been refused entry. Alongside the operational efforts, we will carry out justice and exact a heavy price from the terrorists, those who send them, and their supportive environments," Gallant said.

On Monday night, Israeli security forces arrested two terrorists, relatives and residents of Hebron, who are suspected of carrying out a shooting attack that left a mother of three dead and a man severely injured.

During their initial questioning, the two linked themselves to carrying out the attack. Following their apprehension, the weapon that was allegedly used to carry out the attack was turned in and confiscated.

The suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet for further questioning.