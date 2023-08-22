"He had a lot of ambitions in life, a lot of plans. He was a drummer, a musical editor, he would do everything. He was a very talented kid who wanted everyone to respect him and love him," says Or, the twin brother of Aviad Nir (28), who was murdered together with their father Shai Silas Nigreker in the shooting attack in Huwara last Saturday.

Or was quoted in Yediot Ahronot as saying: "We studied together in elementary school and then we were separated because Aviad was a bit problematic, he would drag me along and want to play with me and cause me problems in school, but he was a perfect child who was all good, there was no evil in him."

Or also mentioned that it was impossible to separate him from his brother. "We had the same friends, his wife was friends with my girlfriend, there was no such thing as us leaving the house alone. Or and Aviad are one."

Aviad married when he was 23 years old after 10 years together with his girlfriend. "They were children, grew up together. She was his life. The wedding was a great joy, and he himself was still a child," said Or. He added: "I don't know if I can expect to look forward to in life without him. They took half of me, they took me. I can't look at myself in the mirror, nor at my nephew - I see Aviad."