Following a series of heat waves throughout July and early August, the weather will begin to stabilize, and the heat is expected to be less oppressive.

At the same time, it will still be hot outside and humid along the coast, though the temperatures will be average for the season and not unusual in any way.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures. The heat will be near seasonal average.

Wednesday will see an additional slight rise in temperatures, and will become slightly warmer than seasonal average inland and in the mountains, and muggy along the coast. The heat will become heavier.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight drop in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains.