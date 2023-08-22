Israel-based drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay a $225 million fine to settle price-fixing charges related to three of its medicines, the US Department of Justice said Monday, according to the AFP news agency.

As part of the agreement, Teva agreed to divest from the widely used cholesterol drug pravastatin, which was at the heart of the "price-fixing conspiracy," the DOJ said in a statement.

Teva and drugmaker Glenmark were charged by the DOJ in 2020 with conspiring to fix drug prices on three medicines, including pravastatin.

Glenmark has also agreed to pay a $30 million criminal penalty, according to the statement.

In a separate incident, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed in June to pay Nevada $193 million to settle claims that its marketing practices fueled opioid addiction.

Nevada was one of two states, along with New Mexico, that did not join a $4.35 billion nationwide settlement with the Israel-based drugmaker last year. New Mexico has also since settled.

Before last year’s nationwide settlement, Teva had already agreed to settlements with West Virginia, Texas, Florida, Rhode Island and Louisiana.