Former US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday night that he would turn himself in on Thursday in Fulton County, Georgia, after being indicted on charges that he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,’ but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” added Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last week charged Trump and 18 other defendants in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case. Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, are among those indicted.

Willis has set a deadline of noon Friday for the 19 defendants to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked.

Earlier on Monday, Trump's bond was set at $200,000. The bond agreement, outlined in a document signed by Willis and Trump's defense attorneys, also bars Trump from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case — including on social media.

The “perfect phone call” to which Trump was referring in his post is the January 2021 phone call in which he was heard asking Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to help him “find 11,780 votes” needed to reverse his narrow loss to Joe Biden. The phone call led to the investigation and ultimately to last week’s indictment.