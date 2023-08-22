Former US President Donald Trump's bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, The Associated Press reported on Monday, citing newly filed court papers.

The bond agreement, outlined in a document signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump's defense attorneys, also bars Trump from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case — including on social media.

He is also prohibited from communicating in any way about the facts of the case with any co-defendant or witness, except through attorneys.

The order sets Trump's bond for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charge at $80,000, and adds $10,000 for each of the 12 other counts he is facing.

Willis has set a deadline of noon Friday for Trump and his 18 co-defendants to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked.

19 defendants, including Trump, were charged on Monday might in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case. Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, are among those indicted.

The Fulton County grand jury indictment followed a two-year investigation ignited by a January 2021 phone call in which Trump was heard asking Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to help him “find 11,780 votes” needed to reverse his narrow loss to Joe Biden.

Willis has proposed that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5. and that the case go to trial in March.