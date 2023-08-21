On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams will continue his trip in Israel to meet with local and national leaders, learn about Israeli technology, and discuss combined efforts to combat antisemitism.

In the morning, the mayor will meet with leaders in the protest movement. He will then visit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

Following the visit to Yad Vashem, the mayor will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen. Subsequently, Adams will participate in a business leaders roundtable hosted by Andrew Abir, deputy governor of the Bank of Israel.

Next, the mayor will visit the Western Wall and will appear on “CBS Mornings.”

In the evening, the mayor will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Later, the mayor will hold a virtual media briefing to discuss his trip to Israel. Finally, Adams will attend a reception with non-profit leaders, hosted by the UJA-Federation of New York.