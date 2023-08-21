Former ambassador to the UN under President Trump and candidate for the 2024 presidential race, Nikki Haley, sharply criticized fellow candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The candidate said that he supports ending the military funding to Israel once the current package passed by Congress expires in 2028, arguing that the aid would be unnecessary after he successfully negotiates new peace treaties between Israel and its Arab neighbors during the first year of his presidency.

Ramaswamy later clarified that he would support continued aid to Israel after 2028 if his plan were to fail.

In response to Ramaswamy's claims that he would usher in an "Abraham Accords 2.0" in his first year in office and effectively end the conflict in the region, Haley tweeted: "Ramaswamy is completely wrong to call for ending America’s special bond with Israel."

"Supporting Israel is both the morally right and strategically smart thing to do," she added.

"This is part of a pattern with Vivek—his foreign policies have a common theme: they make America less safe."

During the "Shield and Arrow" operation in Gaza last year, Haley offered her support for Israel and wrote: "Israel defends itself just as America would defend itself if someone were to launch missiles at us. We always back our friends."