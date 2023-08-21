Head of the IDF's Central Command Major General Yehuda Fuchs held a press conference today (Monday), after the shooting attack near Hebron in which Batsheva Nigri, mother of three, was murdered, and Aryeh Gotlieb was seriously injured.

Fuchs began by saying: "Our security forces are not limited in fighting terrorism and protecting the country's borders. We are trying to adapt our means and our resources to the existing challenge. No one is limiting me, no one is limiting us, in our actions. We are slowly carrying out situational assessments and trying to find the right way to deal with it."

General Fuchs personally addressed residents most affected by the recent events and said: "I say to the residents of Judea and Samaria, as well as to the residents of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv whom terror has struck as well, that we, myself as the commander of the Central Command and all the security forces, tens of thousands of people are working day and night to fulfill the mission - to provide security to the residents Israel. This is our mission, this is our responsibility. We don't always succeed, but we learn from every attack and try to improve."

Regarding the criticism against him recently on behalf of officials from Judea and Samaria, he said: "Nothing is personal. Along with me there are tens of thousands of people who are working to protect the residents of Israel. Regular people, in the reserves, we all wear uniforms and we all do our mission. I have been a public messenger for 35 years, and will continue to be a public messenger as long as I believe I can fulfill the task - to provide security to all residents of Israel. Even for those who don't like me."

Nigri, 40, was pronounced dead after being shot at from a passing vehicle, while the driver of the car, Aryeh Gottlieb, 39, who had taken the two for a ride, was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva with gunshot wounds to his limbs.

Nigri's six-year-old daughter was in the backseat and witnessed the entire attack. Miraculously, the girl escaped unharmed.

The Efrat local council said in a statement that it, "lowers its head over the murder of Batsheva Nigri and turns to the home of the Ravid family from Efrat. Batsheva, who grew up in Efrat, was mother of three and a kindergarten teacher appreciated and loved by children and parents alike."

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi said: "Our hearts go out together with the Ravid family, there are no words that can express our sorrow and how much the children who were expecting to see the kindergarten teacher they loved so much will miss her. Together with all the council's employees, we are doing everything we can to support the family and provide pedagogical support for the children."