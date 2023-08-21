Hashomrim volunteers caught two illegal infiltrators red-handed as the infiltrators attempted to break into vehicles using sophisticated equipment.

Initial reports were received late on Sunday night, by an individual complaining of suspicious individuals wandering in a suspicious fashion near Mordechaj Anielewicz Street in Bnei Brak.

Volunteers from the organization quickly arrived at the scene and identified two suspects attempting to break into a vehicle using sophisticated equipment.

After following and recording the suspects in order to provide evidence, the volunteers detained the two suspects, who are in their 20s. The suspects are residents of Keseifa and Shechem (Nablus), and were found to possess attack weapons and pepper spray, in addition to their break-in equipment.

Patrol officers arriving at the scene took the suspects for interrogation at a local police station, and later it will be decided whether to bring them before a judge for an extension of their arrest.