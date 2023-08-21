The large margins between prices in the Arab village of Huwara and those in central Israel explain why, even after the deadly terror attack last Saturday, Israelis continue to shop in the area and in Arab villages in Areas B and C, where Israeli entry is legally permissible.

According to Ynet, a new set of tires for a car in Huwara would set you back only about 600 NIS, while in central Israel, they would cost anywhere between 1000 to 2400 NIS.

For new upholstery, you would pay 100-150 NIS compared to 300-600 NIS in central Israel, and a complete internal and external car wash in Huwara costs about 20 NIS, while in central Israel, you would pay between 85 to 120.

A man's haircut in Huwara costs about 25 NIS, and a child's haircut 15. In central Israel, you would pay between 30-70 NIS for a child's haircut and between 50-100 NIS for a man's haircut.

On Sunday, an Israeli was attacked, and his car was torched after he entered the Arab village of Turmus Ayya in the Binyamin region. Palestinian Arab villagers helped the Jewish victim until security forces arrived to rescue him.

The day before, an Israeli father and his son, Shai Silas Nigreker and Aviad Nir, were murdered by a terrorist while they were visiting the Arab town of Huwara in Samaria.

According to initial investigations, the terrorist entered a car wash, where the pair's vehicle was parked after the two ran errands in the town earlier in the day. The terrorist identified the pair as Israelis after they spoke in Hebrew and fired five bullets at them from point-blank range. He then escaped on foot. Later, his weapon was discovered.