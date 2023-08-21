President Isaac Herzog expressed his deep sorrow over the murder of Batsheva Nigri in a terrorist shooting attack near Hebron today (Monday).

"The murder of Batsheva Nigri in front of her young daughter in the horrific shooting on Mount Hebron, is shocking and heartbreaking," President Herzog wrote on Twitter. "These are difficult and painful days for the people of Israel, in which our enemies are working with different means to strike and hurt us. They will not succeed."

The President added: "The people of Israel have always known to be united, determined, and responsible, and to support and back up the IDF and the security forces - and only them - in their constant and uncompromising fight against terrorism."

"On behalf of the entire nation, I send my condolences to Batsheva's family and loved ones, wishes of recovery and healing to the wounded, and strength to our brothers and sisters in Judea and Samaria in their difficult time and to the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces," concluded Herzog.

Batsheva Nigri, a 40-year-old mother of three and kindergarten teacher from Beit Hagai, was murdered when terrorists cut off the vehicle she was driving in and opened fire at close range, striking her and a 39-year-old man. The man was seriously wounded and taken to Soroka Medical Center.

Nigri's six-year-old daughter was in the back seat and witnessed her mother's murder. Miraculously, the child was unharmed during the attack.

Over 20 bullets were fired at the car, apparently from an automatic rifle capable of firing many shots at once. The terrorists are believed to have fled into the city of Hebron.