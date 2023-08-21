Israeli leaders responded to the latest shooting attack in which a woman was murdered near Hebron Monday morning, with several calls for restrictions to be implemented to prevent future attacks.

Settlement Affairs Minister Orit Strock said that "The heart cries out, the brain can't digest: another bloody attack that was made possible only because of the lack of the necessary decision: The roads of Judea and Samaria must no longer be a green route for terrorism. Mr. Defense Minister, the decision is in your hands, make it before the next attack."

MK Michal Woldigger, the Deputy Finance Minister, said: "As long as terrorists move freely in Area C, we will, unfortunately, continue to see attacks and victims. My heart is with the injured and I pray for good news. To the government of which I am a member, I say: Enough with the lawlessness at the crossings and the lack of checkpoints!"

MK Dan Illouz said that "Attack follows attack and there is no governance. We must restore deterrence and not wait one more moment. We must not let terrorism rise." Quoting Psalms, he said: 'I will pursue my enemies and overtake them, and I will not return until they are gone.'

MK Yitzhak Kroizer called for "vengeance! Jewish blood is not cheap!"

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said: "A deadly attack in the south of Mount Hebron, despicable terrorists murdered a woman in cold blood and seriously injured another person. I send condolences to the family for the severe loss and pray with all the people of Israel for the recovery of the wounded. The security forces will not let up on the killers, they will pursue until they catch them. In the face of terrorism, a firm and determined hand is needed."

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman said: "We are living under a terrible reality in which a despicable terrorist shoots and cold-bloodedly murders a woman and seriously injures another man. I send my condolences to the family of the murdered and wish a speedy and full recovery to the seriously injured. Also in this case, the real perpetrator of terrorism and the one that welcomes the murder of Jews is Hamas in Gaza, and therefore it is not possible to deal with the current wave of terrorism without returning to the targeted threats against the terrorist leaders, who live in the Gaza Strip and receive immunity from the Israeli government."

National Unity party chairman MK Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter: "The thought of a little girl whose mother is murdered in front of her eyes is unimaginable. I would like to express my condolences to the family of the murdered woman, to wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and to strengthen the hands of the security forces, who are working on all fronts."

The current head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, Yohai Demari, said: "I have respect for the security forces, but at the same time I think it is necessary to examine how to create a change so that this kind of thing does not happen again. I am not satisfied with catching the terrorists. The task is that this will not happen again. We want to live and not die."

Ari Odes, a candidate for the leadership of the Mount Hebron Council, said, "The murderous attack this morning joins a series of serious security incidents in Mount Hebron in recent months. We have been warning for a long time, unfortunately without a proper response."

"The containment of terrorism has led to bloodshed. The government and the security system must wake up. We must not be satisfied with catching the terrorists after the fact. We must launch an 'Operation Defensive Shield in all of Judea and Samaria and Mount Hebron in particular and eliminate the nests of terrorism," he said.

Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, and head of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne’eman, said: “Yet another shocking attack - we send a warm embrace to the family of the victim at this difficult time and pray for the recovery of the injured driver. The terrorists act as a result of the hate education and funding from the PA, with the goal of massacring us. The government simply can’t continue down the path of the terrible Oslo agreements.”

Ne’eman added: “We demand that the government of Israel and the IDF forces change course and act with all means at their disposal to deal a severe blow to the terrorist infrastructure and the terrorist PA. The supporters, the instigators, and the sponsors of terrorism can no longer continue with their daily routine. There is a war here and in a war one must behave accordingly.''

The attack near Hebron comes two days after a father and son were murdered in another shooting attack in Huwara on Saturday.