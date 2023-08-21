Under the title "Everything is expected and the [Palestinian] Authority builds," the Gush Etzion Regional Council is currently engaging in an uncompromising battle, and demanding that the government bodies to immediately halt the establishment of an Arab city which is under construction by the Palestinian Authority in a treaty nature reserve in eastern Gush Etzion.

The city which the Arabs are now building in the heart of the desert is destroying the Judean desert, per the Councils claims, and is liable to serve as a base for terror cells which could operate from the city.

The Council also said that systematically ignoring the progress of the Arab city's construction will lead to an irreversible and dangerous situation.

The Gush Etzion Council called on the Israeli government to immediately put a stop to the illegal building in the reserve and prevent the severe damage to the Gush Etzion settlement and to the entire State of Israel.

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne'eman said, "This city is barbarian devastation, a blow to settlements, a final loss of governance on the most serious level, and in addition, obviously, it violates international agreements and understandings. It presents a real danger to the settlement and to the State, a loss of governance on the most severe level. I call on all of the decision-makers to come to this treaty reserve to understand the situation and immediately stop the continuation of this dangerous construction."

העיר שנבנית בגוש עציון צילום: גוש עציון