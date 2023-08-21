German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed support for President Isaac Herzog's efforts to defuse the judicial reform planned by the government, the dpa news agency reported on Sunday.

Scholz said he supports Herzog's approach that a simple majority should not decide over a minority on this issue, according to comments made at the government's Open House Day in Berlin on Sunday.

Scholz said that part of democracy and the rule of law is "that you can perhaps be a minority for your whole life and still not be afraid."

He said he hoped that democratic principles such as the separation of powers, the protection of minorities, the stability of the constitution and the broad-based composition of supreme courts would continue to be upheld in Israel in the future.

Herzog mediated talks at the President’s Residence between the coalition and the opposition, the goal of which was to reach understandings on the judicial reform. However, those talks broke off with no agreements when the opposition suspended them in June.