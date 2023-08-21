The religious Zionist education system in the city of Tel Aviv registered a significant rise in popularity this year, with approximately 250 new students added to religious Zionist institutions throughout the city.

Today, a total of 850 students study there, a record number in the history of the city. In the last decade the number of students has doubled.

81 first-year students will begin the upcoming Elul semester at Beit Midrash Ma'ale Eliyahu, joining the 210 students currently studying there. A few months ago, the Ma'ale Eliyahu yeshiva was under attack from neighbors on Clay Street, a street to which the permanent building was supposed to move, but due to pressure from the neighbors, the relocation plan was frozen and now they are working on new alternatives for the future building.

Rabbi Haim Gantz, head of the yeshiva, said, "We are opening the year with great intensity of Torah study, continuing to move forward in our yeshiva with holiness and joy and wish for a good and successful year."

Haim Goren, deputy mayor of Tel Aviv, welcomed the number of students in the city. "These figures only emphasize the importance of unity in the city - and to our delight, also the lack of success of those who seek to violate it."

"We get to see another year of growth and growth in the number of yeshiva students in the city, which indicates the great faith our public has in the city of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, and the importance of connections and strengthening the Jewish institutions in the city. I wish all students, staff members and yeshiva leaders a good, fruitful year and successful studies".

The yeshivas currently operating in Tel Aviv-Jaffa: "Ma'ale Eliyahu" yeshiva headed by Rabbi Haim Gantz, "Orot Shaul" yeshiva headed by Rabbi Tamir Granot, "Oz V'Emuna" yeshiva founded by the late Rabbi Ettinger, and "Bnei David" headed by Rabbi Yitzchak Paniri

In Jaffa, there is the "Shirat Moshe" yeshiva headed by Rabbi Mali, the "Ateret Nehemiah" yeshiva in the Nachalat Yitzhak neighborhood and "Lev Tel Aviv"