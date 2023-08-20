תיעוד היירוט דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Sunday evening published footage of the moment the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in southern Israel earlier in the day.

It would appear the UAV belonged to the Hamas terror organization, and it was launched from near Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The UAV was tracked by the IDF from takeoff, and upon its eastward approach, the decision was made to intercept it.

The IDF said after the interception that the UAV did not pose a threat to the residents of the Gaza envelope, and no warnings were activated.

The IDF clarified that the UAV did not infiltrate Israeli airspace. Residents in the area of the Eshkol Regional Council reported hearing the echoes of explosions, as did residents of the Gaza Strip near the incident.